Trexquant Investment LP Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2,205.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,585 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RL traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.