Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.51 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

