Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.44 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 86,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,231. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Centene



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

