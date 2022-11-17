Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 14,516 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

NYSE:RACE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

