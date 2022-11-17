Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.41.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,832. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

