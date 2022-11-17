Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.87. 38,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,136. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

