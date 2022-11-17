Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10, reports.

Tricida Trading Up 3.6 %

TCDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,608. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Tricida has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Get Tricida alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tricida

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,900.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,900.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,331,922 shares of company stock worth $13,737,531 and have sold 4,793,373 shares worth $6,104,973. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tricida by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.