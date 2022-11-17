trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.