UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.64% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $327,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.

SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

