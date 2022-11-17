UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.64% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $327,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.