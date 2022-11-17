Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $61.51 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $61.51 million and approximately $899,036.78 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00617683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228658 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060438 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20448283 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,005,907.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

