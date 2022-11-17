Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $48.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

