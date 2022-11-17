uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of uniQure worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of QURE stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
