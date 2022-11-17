uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of uniQure worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

uniQure Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

