Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $98.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00034235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00373664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9663372 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 537 active market(s) with $123,077,571.42 traded over the last 24 hours."

