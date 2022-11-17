United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.47. 67,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.79. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

