United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
