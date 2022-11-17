United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

