United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

