United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 151,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

