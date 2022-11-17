United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 151,139 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
United States Antimony Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Articles
