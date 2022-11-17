United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 2.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 36,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,713,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

