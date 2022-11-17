Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 797 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.6 %

U traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 134,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515,672. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Unity Software

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

