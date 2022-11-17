Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

