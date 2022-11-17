US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.60.
US Foods Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE USFD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 4,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
