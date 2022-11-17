UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of USER opened at $7.42 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

