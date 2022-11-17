Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $327.73

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.73 and last traded at $325.04, with a volume of 1905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.77.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
