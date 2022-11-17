Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.32. The company had a trading volume of 132,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

