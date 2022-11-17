Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.89. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $233.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.