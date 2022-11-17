Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

