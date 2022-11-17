Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.94. 23,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,505. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $260.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

