Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.33. 164,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.