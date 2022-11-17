Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.33. 164,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

