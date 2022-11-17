Varde Management L.P. Takes $12.93 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,000. Meritage Homes makes up approximately 3.3% of Varde Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,960. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Meritage Homes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

