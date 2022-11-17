Velas Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $540,143.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00077778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,377,164,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,164,201 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

