Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 10,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $415,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $5,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115,607 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.