Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 10,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $415,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $5,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115,607 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

