VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

