Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.33 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Verge has a total market cap of $36.33 million and approximately $670,162.55 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,864.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00371731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00118016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00787692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00620015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00232122 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,141,863 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

