Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 656,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

