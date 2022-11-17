Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Reduced by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,423 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 0.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -231.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

