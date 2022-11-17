Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 5.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,215,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

