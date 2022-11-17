Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.70) to GBX 540 ($6.35) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Vesuvius Price Performance
Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vesuvius (CKSNF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.