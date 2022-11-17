Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.70) to GBX 540 ($6.35) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

