VIBE Price Hits $0.0017 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $439,467.82 and $629.23 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

