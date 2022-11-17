Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,255. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

