Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 151,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

