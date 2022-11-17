Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 9,750 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 2.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 220,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

