Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 125.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 41,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $890.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

