Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $397.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

