Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $397.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

