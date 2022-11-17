Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,857. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

