Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,019 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up 2.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Vodafone Group Public worth $43,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after buying an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 524,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

