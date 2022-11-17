Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 on February 3rd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 8,295,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
