Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 on February 3rd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 8,295,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

