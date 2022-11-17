Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 129 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.52) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,619.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.37.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

