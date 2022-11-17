Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 129 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.52) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,619.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.37.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.