Vow Price Tops $0.84 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Vow has a market cap of $131.20 million and $426,057.39 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

