Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 233,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 225,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 100,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IGD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,795. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

